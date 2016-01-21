For the First Time Ever, in the Collectible Car Show World, 21st Century Concept Cars will be the Star of the Show in Florida. Invited by Bill Warner, Joe Bortz will be at Amelia Island with Two Amazing 21st Century Concept Cars. They will be Displayed on Stage at the 2016 Amelia Island Concours D’elegance.

Joe Bortz Does it Again with these Star Cars! When You Lay Your Eyes on this One-Off Show Car, the 2001 Lincoln MK9 Designed by Gerry McGovern, You’ll Understand the Excitement! As Well the 2003 Mercury Messenger, Pictured Here in Still Runnin, A Real Life Hot Rod Magazine, Pure Beauty. Both Cars Were Designed by Gerry McGovern.