RIP William “Sammy” Tyler Jr.

It is with deep sadness that we have lost yet another true Hot Rodder and dear friend on Sept. 14th, 2016. William Samuel Tyler Jr., owner of Williams Auto Service for over 40 years. Sammy always had the time to talk or help anyone that came by the shop, no matter how busy he was. Sammy will be greatly missed for his friendship and unmatched automotive talents.

On September 17th, Sammy will take his Final Ride. The family is asking everyone to come out Saturday with their Vintage Cars & Motorcycles to the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road in Mechancisville, VA. where a Funeral Service will be held 2pm, with Interment to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park, in Hanover County, Mechanicsville, VA.