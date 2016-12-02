RIP Rick D’Louhy aka Dr. RPM
The Car World Has Lost Yet Another Amazing Car Guy, Rick D’Louhy, Show Promoter of the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise Passed Away November 30th, 2016 Due to Complications after Surgery. It is with Great Sadness Still Runnin Magazine Reports This Very Sad News. Many Folks May Remember Rick as Dr. RPM. Rick has been Featured in the Velocity Channels Car Show Americarna. His Love for Cars Led Rick to Becoming Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Racing & Recreational Facilities District for 12 Years Where Rick Oversaw & Promoted the Turkey Rod Run and Originated the Spring Speedway Spectacular in 1990. After Several Years with Zephyrhills Festivals Car Shows, Rick Created the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise in 2008. Rick D’Louhy aka Dr. RPM Will Be Missed Deeply by So Many!
Services for Rick D’Louhy will be held December 28th, 2016 at 2pm at Christ Presbyterian Church on Granda (near the entrance to The Trails subdivision) in Ormond Beach, Florida.
It is requested for all car enthusiasts bring out their Antique, Classic, Custom, Muscle, Hot Rod, Street Rod and Special Interest Cars & Trucks to celebrate all that our dear friend Rick loved – let’s make this day THE ULTIMATE DREAM CRUISE !! Please spread the word to others.
Listen, December 16th, 2016 @5pm – Please Share & Listen about The Memorial Dream Cruise on Classic Car Radio Show.
December 28th, 2016 We Say a Final Farewell to Rick D’Louhy at 2pm at the Christ Presbyterian Church on Granda Blvd., in Ormond Beach, FL.
NOTE: There is OVERFLOW PARKING Directly Across the Street from the Church in the Elementary School Parking Lot. We Encourage Everyone to Drive Their Old Cars & Trucks to Rick’s Service and After Meet.
Following the Service All Daytona Beach Dream Cruise Car Enthusiast & Friends Are Invited to Cruise Over in Their Old Cars (and New) Automobiles to the Marina View, by the Halifax Harbor Marina (this is the same location as the last day of the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise’s Sunday’s Location for a Meet & Greet / Celebration of Rick’s Amazing Life.
We Look Forward to Hearing the Great Stories & Toasting Our Dear Friend Rick Off to Hot Rod Heaven, Surrounded by All That He Loved, Old Automobiles & His Extended Car Family … Something Rick D’Louhy Held So Very Dear to His Heart.
