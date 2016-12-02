RIP Rick D’Louhy aka Dr. RPM

The Car World Has Lost Yet Another Amazing Car Guy, Rick D’Louhy, Show Promoter of the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise Passed Away November 30th, 2016 Due to Complications after Surgery. It is with Great Sadness Still Runnin Magazine Reports This Very Sad News. Many Folks May Remember Rick as Dr. RPM. Rick has been Featured in the Velocity Channels Car Show Americarna. His Love for Cars Led Rick to Becoming Executive Director of the Daytona Beach Racing & Recreational Facilities District for 12 Years Where Rick Oversaw & Promoted the Turkey Rod Run and Originated the Spring Speedway Spectacular in 1990. After Several Years with Zephyrhills Festivals Car Shows, Rick Created the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise in 2008. Rick D’Louhy aka Dr. RPM Will Be Missed Deeply by So Many!