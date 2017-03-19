Chuck Berry, Father of Rock ’N Roll, Gone at 90. His First Hit “Maybellene” Spent 9 Weeks in the No. 1 Spot on the Billboard R&B Chart and Rose to No 5 on the Pop Charts. Folks All Around the World will Continue to Celebrate this Amazing Man, a Legend who Changed the 50’s with His Talent. Today We’ Crank Up the Volume a Little Bit Louder So Chuck Can Hear Us Rock to the Unforgettable and Loved Tunes, Like Johnny B Good & Roll Over Beethoven, as we Cruise the Strips!

God Speed Chuck Berry, May You Rock ’N Roll the Heavens All Night Long!