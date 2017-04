We are sad to report that Erin Marie Moran passed away Saturday, April 22nd, much too young to be gone at the age of 56. Erin Moran was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on the sitcom Happy Days in the early ’70’s & 80’s. Others may remember her in Joanie Loves Chachi.

Erin Moran aka Lil’ Joanie Cunningham you will live on Happy in the memories of your many fans. Our prayers go out to Erin’s family. Rest in Peace Erin, God Speed.