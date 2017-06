Vic Edelbrock Jr. sadly has passed away Friday, June 9th, from complications from a cold at age 80. At age 26 Vic took over the aftermarket performance part company, that bears the ever so known name, Edelbrock after the passing of his father in 1962. Edelbrock Jr. grew his father’s company into one of the largest performance parts entities in the world. Prayers to the family. God Speed.