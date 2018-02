The Day the Music Died – Feb. 3rd, 1959. Rising American Rock Stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson were killed when their chartered plan crashed in Iowa shortly after take off. Investigators blamed the crash on bad weather and pilot error.

Buddy, just 22 years old; The Big Bopper, 28 years old and Ritchie only 17 years old when the plane went down. Very sad day in history. Their music lives on in all of us.