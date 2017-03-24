CA. Cruisin’ for a Bruisin at the ADM

Event Date(s):
Mar 31, 2017
Location
Automobile Driving Museum
Cruisin’ for a Bruisin at the Automobile Driving Museum, 6pm – 10pm. Cruisin’ for a Bruising’ is BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Join the Moxi Girls and the ADM for a Night of Skating and Disco Music. Food & Drinks Available for Sale. Roller Skates, Skateboards & Scooters All Welcomed!
Nothing like getting ready for the summer than skating with the SoCal babes from Moxi Roller Skate Shop – come check them out and skate with them on March 31st!