FL. Day of the Duels Car Show

Event Date(s):
Feb 23, 2017

Location
Daytona Beach Drive In Christian Church

Website: Duels Car Show


Come & Join Us for Our 4th Annual Drive-In Church Day of the Duels Motoring Festival, an Automobile Event Like No Other in a Setting Like No Other, 11am – 4pm. Please Bring Non-Perishable Food Items for Halifax Urban Ministries. All Funds Raised Benefit the Ministries of the Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church & the Mission of Halifax Urban Ministries to Prevent Homelessness in Volusia County, Florida.

Car Show Pre-Register Here: http://driveinchurch.net/carshow/car_show_registration

Visit Us On Facebook for More Details.

dayoftheduelscarshow2017


  1. StillRunnin
    StillRunninFeb 23, 2017 at 10:02 pm #

    Show Was Postponed this Friday, Due to Thursday’s Weather

