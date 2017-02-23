FL. Day of the Duels Car Show

Event Date(s):

Feb 23, 2017

Location

Daytona Beach Drive In Christian Church

Website: Duels Car Show

Come & Join Us for Our 4th Annual Drive-In Church Day of the Duels Motoring Festival, an Automobile Event Like No Other in a Setting Like No Other, 11am – 4pm. Please Bring Non-Perishable Food Items for Halifax Urban Ministries. All Funds Raised Benefit the Ministries of the Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church & the Mission of Halifax Urban Ministries to Prevent Homelessness in Volusia County, Florida.

Car Show Pre-Register Here: http://driveinchurch.net/ carshow/ car_show_registration

Visit Us On Facebook for More Details.