FL. Daytona Beach Dream Cruise

Event Date(s):
Oct 21, 2016 - Oct 23, 2016
Website: Daytona Beach Dream Cruise
Again the 9th Annual Daytona Beach Dream Cruise is Fun & Free! A Unique Car & Truck Event Held In & Around the World’s Most Famous Beach. Plan to Attend 2016.
Visit the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise Website for the Latest Info & to See Previous Year Images of Some Amazing Cars & Trucks. Contact Rick D’Louhy, Event Director at 386.672.1861.
YES, the Daytona Beach Dream Cruise Car Show WILL GO ON October 21 thru the 23rd (despite Hurricane Mathews Mess) Follow the Official DBDC Website for Updated Info each day. Current Info from the DBDC Home page is as follows:
“Although Hurricane Matthew knocked out electricity in most of the Daytona Beach area and damaged some hotels and restaurants (mostly superficial damage to signs and facia materials), the main venues, Riverfront Park on Friday & Saturday, and Marina View at the Halifax Harbor Marina Park on Sunday are fine and ready for the display of tremendous numbers of great cars.
The status of the LaPlaya Resort will not be known until around 6 pm this Wednesday, Oct. 12th. We are in communication with LaPlaya’s management who is wanting to accommodate the many owners of awesome vehicles who have booked rooms there and the many enthusiasts who enjoy seeing cars there during the event.
The LaPlaya’s phone system has been non-functional since the storm which is why any of you who’ve tried calling haven’t been able to reach them.
Check back here Wednesday evening to learn the status of the LaPlaya Resort.”
Join tremendous numbers of car & truck enthusiasts this Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 21, 22 & 23 at the 9th Annual Daytona Beach Dream Cruise where you’ll see lots of fabulous vehicles of all types displayed at terrific venues including Riverfront Park in downtown Daytona Beach along Beach St. on Friday and Saturday, and Marina View at the Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday. In addition, cruise on over to A1A beachside to see more great vehicles adjacent to Ruby Tuesday (2695 N. Atlantic Ave.) in the Bellair Plaza parking lot. Below is this year’s super event shirt.