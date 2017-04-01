KY. Beatersville Car & Bike Show

Event Date(s):
May 28, 2017
Location
Beatersville Car & Bike Show
Website: Beatersville
Mark the Date, Beatersville Returns to the Tim Faulkner Gallery & the Louisville Warehouse District for the 12th Annual Show, Sunday May 28th in 2017. 1968 and Older Traditional Rods & Customs. Follow the Website for Info on Bands, Registration, Contests & More!
Beatersville Car and Bike Show, is a traditional rod and custom show that features, pre-1968, cars, trucks and motorcycles from all over the mid-west. Our 12th annual event will take place on Sunday May 28th, 2017 in the Warehouse District at 15th and Portland Avenue in Louisville, KY. The show will feature bands, vendors, the ever popular, Miss Beatersville contest, food trucks, cash bar and much more. Additional info including online registration can be found on our site, http://www.beatersville.com.