KY. Beatersville Car & Bike Show

Event Date(s):

May 28, 2017

Location

Beatersville Car & Bike Show

Website: Beatersville

Mark the Date, Beatersville Returns to the Tim Faulkner Gallery & the Louisville Warehouse District for the 12th Annual Show, Sunday May 28th in 2017. 1968 and Older Traditional Rods & Customs. Follow the Website for Info on Bands, Registration, Contests & More!