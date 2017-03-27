MA. Boston’s Wounded Vet Run 7

Event Date(s):
May 21, 2017

Location
Boston Harley-Davidson

Website: Boston's Wounded Vet Run 7


7th Annual Wounded Vet Motorcycle Charity Run. All Proceeds Benefit the Selected Honorees.
$20 a Rider, $10 a Passenger, Kickstands Up -1 pm From BHD (Motorcycle Not Required)
Non Riders & Supporters are Encouraged to Join Us at Suffolk Downs for Ending Ceremonies Greeting Our Local Wounded Veterans at 2 pm. 

Live Music, Raffles, Guest Speakers & Food All Included in Entry Donation.

Call Andrew for Any Questions 903.340.9402 – Vendors Welcome Upon Donation.

Vendors Interested in Setting Up at the Event Please Email nmikshenas@gmail.com

For More Info. Follow Us on Facebook.


One Response to “MA. Boston’s Wounded Vet Run 7”

  1. StillRunnin
    StillRunninMar 27, 2017 at 7:52 pm #

    Selected Honorees can be seen on their facebook page.

