MA. Boston’s Wounded Vet Run 7

Event Date(s):
May 21, 2017
Location
Boston Harley-Davidson
Website: Boston's Wounded Vet Run 7
7th Annual Wounded Vet Motorcycle Charity Run. All Proceeds Benefit the Selected Honorees.
$20 a Rider, $10 a Passenger, Kickstands Up -1 pm From BHD (Motorcycle Not Required)
Non Riders & Supporters are Encouraged to Join Us at Suffolk Downs for Ending Ceremonies Greeting Our Local Wounded Veterans at 2 pm.
Live Music, Raffles, Guest Speakers & Food All Included in Entry Donation.
Call Andrew for Any Questions 903.340.9402 – Vendors Welcome Upon Donation.
Vendors Interested in Setting Up at the Event Please Email nmikshenas@gmail.com
For More Info. Follow Us on Facebook.
Selected Honorees can be seen on their facebook page.