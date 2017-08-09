MD. Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show

Event Date(s):
Oct 14, 2017
Location
Carroll County Agriculture Center
Website: Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show
Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show Featuring Customs at the Shipley. 1963 & Older Traditional Hot Rods & Customs, October 14th, 2017 Held at the Carroll County Ag. Center, Shipley Arena in Westminster, MD., 8am to 5pm, $10 Donation. Proceeds Benefit The William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center at Carroll County Hospital & The ARC of Carroll County.
This will be our 14th year producing the show and our 3rd year at the Ag Center in Westminster, Maryland. This newest location is certainly a plus for us as well as the new benefactors: The Kahlert Cancer Center at Carroll Hospital & the ARC of Carroll County. Hope to see everyone there on October 14th, 2017.