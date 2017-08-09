MD. Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show

Event Date(s):

Oct 14, 2017

Location

Carroll County Agriculture Center

Website: Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show

Jalopyrama Hot Rod Show Featuring Customs at the Shipley. 1963 & Older Traditional Hot Rods & Customs, October 14th, 2017 Held at the Carroll County Ag. Center, Shipley Arena in Westminster, MD., 8am to 5pm, $10 Donation. Proceeds Benefit The William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center at Carroll County Hospital & The ARC of Carroll County.