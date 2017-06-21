MN. Back to the Fifties Weekend

Event Date(s):
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Website: MSRA Back to the 50's


Mark the Date for MSRA’s 44th Annual Back to the Fifties Weekend Car Show for 2017. USA Today Voted Back to the Fifties Number 1 – Best Car Show!! Thank You to All Who Voted.

11,943 Registered in 2016, an Amazing Time Was Had by All …  The Countdown to 2017 Back to the Fifties Weekend Car Show is on! June 23rd-25th – Don’t Miss it!

Follow the MSRA Website for 2017 Show Details TBA.


  1. StillRunnin
    StillRunninJun 21, 2017 at 4:02 pm #

    Meet Dave Kindig, Host of Velocity TV’s Hit Show Bitchin Rides, All Weekend at Back to the Fifties at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, June 23rd – 25th, 2017.

