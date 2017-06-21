MN. Back to the Fifties Weekend

Event Date(s):
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Website: MSRA Back to the 50's
Mark the Date for MSRA’s 44th Annual Back to the Fifties Weekend Car Show for 2017. USA Today Voted Back to the Fifties Number 1 – Best Car Show!! Thank You to All Who Voted.
11,943 Registered in 2016, an Amazing Time Was Had by All … The Countdown to 2017 Back to the Fifties Weekend Car Show is on! June 23rd-25th – Don’t Miss it!
Follow the MSRA Website for 2017 Show Details TBA.
Meet Dave Kindig, Host of Velocity TV’s Hit Show Bitchin Rides, All Weekend at Back to the Fifties at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, June 23rd – 25th, 2017.