Event Date(s):

May 5, 2017 - May 6, 2017

Website: Newton's Downtown Car Show

Newtons’s Largest Annual Event. Don’t Miss the Big Cruise Night Friday Night May 5th, 2017 & Saturday May 6th Car Show. Over 350 Cars, Hot Rods, Motorcycles, Dash Plaques, Cash Prizes, Music & Fun for the Whole Family.

For Cruise Info Call 316.409.3048. For Car Show Info Call 316.283.0391.