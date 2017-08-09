NJ. Dead Mans Curve Wild Hot Rod Weekend

Event Date(s):
Aug 31, 2017 - Sep 3, 2017
Location
Sheraton Mahwah Hotel
Website: Dead Mans Curve
Pre-Registration Open for Labor Day’s Wild Hot Rod Weekend Presented by Dead Mans Curve CC, August 31st thru September 3rd 2017 at the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel in NJ. Celebrities, Bands, Swap Meet, Vendors & Over 1,000 Cars!
It is Strongly Suggested You Book Your Room ASAP, Visit Facebook or the Dead Mans Curve Website for Complete Details.
August 6th Posting “DMC” BREAKING NEWS….WE WANTED TO UPDATE EVERYONE WITH THE DMC 2017 EVENT SCHEDULE…
We apologize for the confusion brought about by a post that was released pre-maturely. This is the updated 2017 DMC Hot Rod Events Schedule.
.
1st… To answer the question of:..Is there a party at the farm on Wednesday August 30th… The answer is..NO..Last year was the last year for the Wednesday farm party…THE DMC KICKOFF PARTY has been moved to Thursday August 31..Gates Open at 12 noon..as part of our DMC “WILD” HOT ROD WEEKEND….
.
BUT…DMC HAS.. “2”.. MORE SPECIAL EVENTS PLANNED FOR 2017…THE 1ST EVENT “WILL BE A THANK YOU”…
We at Dead Mans Curve want everyone who supports us & our events to know how much we appreciate your support for all of our events..
..
So our plan all along has been to say ..”THANK YOU” in a special way..because DMC knows we can’t do any of our events without YOU — our Family & Friends & Supporters & Fellow Hot Rodders & Spectators….
DMC has planned for this year “2017” on Wednesday Nite August 30th a special “cruise night” to Mahwah NJ for our “DMC” OPEN HOUSE APPRECIATION PARTY”.& a Behind Scenes Look at What We have Planned for 2017 Weekend Hot Rod Party.. .The event Is Free Admission & will be held at the MAHWAH SHERATON & will be open to our fellow Hot Rodders & Supporters.& SPECTATORS…From..5-9PM…It will feature-the following that evening DMC MEET & GREET w/DMC Members & their Cars (as seen on TV) & Hot Rod Magazines ..A tour of the newly renovated Sheraton Hotel & the All “NEW” FountainView Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge..”LIVE” Music ..Pre-72 Hot Rod Show..& an advanced copy of the 2017 DMC Wild Hot Rod Weekend Schedule..& a Sneak Peek of the DMC “Kavalcade of Kustoms” in the Sheraton Ballroom..& DMC Merchandise will be On Sale in Advance.
And as a “THANK YOU” & DMC’s Appreciation for Your Support……DMC will be Giving Away a.. “2018”.. DMC VIP “WILD” HOT ROD WEEKEND PACKAGE..The Drawing will be Held on this ONE NIGHT ONLY EVENT..WEDNESDAY AUGUST 30…The WINNER MUST BE PRESENT..To Claim the DMC PRIZE..The WINNER will Receive the Following…
3 NIGHT STAY 2018 “WILD “HOT ROD WEEKEND ..includes:3 night stay & 4 All Access Wristbands for 2018 DMC WEEKEND.
..
DMC ..Hopes YOU will join US for this “ONE NIGHT EVENT” in YOUR honor & a chance for US to say THANK YOU to All our supporters…
2nd… DMC EVENT for 2017 …will be held at the “WORLD FAMOUS HOT ROD FARM on SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4th ..Gates Open..9am…DMC “WILD” PUMPKIN RUN NORTH..It will be our Biggest & Best Hot Rod Event that DMC has Ever put Together at the “WORLD FAMOUS HOT ROD FARM…This DMC Event will include ..Pre-1972 Hot Rod Show..3 “live” BANDS & DJ FUN-ZUL..VENDORS & SWAP-MEET..FOOD COURT..”HAUNTED HAYRIDES..Pumpkin Sling Shot Contest ..Corn Hole Contest..Corn Maze..& Pumpkin Train Rides for the KIDS. & Monster Truck Rides…& More Surprises to Come..FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS NOVEMBER 4th DMC EVENT ..will be Available at DMC WILD HOT ROD WEEKEND..!!! ..
THANK YOU EVERYBODY FOR SUPPORTING DEAD MANS CURVE HOT ROD CLUB….!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!..The DMC gang…