NJ. Jasons Friends Car Show & Motorcycle Run

Event Date(s):
Sep 24, 2017
Website: Jasons Friends Motorcycle Run & Car Show
Help Us, Help Kids, Fight Cancer. Come Out for the 7th Annual Car Show & Motorcycle Run in Oakridge Park in Clark, NJ. 100% of the Proceeds Benefit Jason’s Friends Foundation. Free Admission to the Public – Donations are Welcomed. Gates Open 9am – 4pm.
Car Show is Open to All Makes & Models New & Old Cars Welcome, No Classes. $15 per Car for Pre-Registration – $20 per Car Day of the Event, Trophies Awarded 2:30 pm.
Motorcycle Run – Enjoy a 50 Mile Scenic Run Through the Mountains of New Jersey, $15 per Bike for Pre-Registration $10 per Passenger, $20 per Bike Day of the Event $10 per Passenger, Motorcycle Ride Leaves 11:15 Sharp.
Enjoy Classic Sounds Played by DJ Hot Rod Mike. Visit Our Vendors & Tricky Tray Table for Special Products & Offers.
Sponsorships are Available for this Event, to Learn More, or Become a Sponsor Contact 732.396.0606.
Visit the Jasons Friends Foundation Website for More Details. Help Us, Help Kids, Fight Cancer – Spread the Good Word to Your Friends.
About Jason’s Friends Foundation Inc. began almost five years ago when little Jason Condit, a local boy, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. Founding member, George Sangiuliano was determined to help. He gathered a group of men and women, all volunteers, and made it their mission to raise as much money as they could to help Jason and his family.
Since it’s inception, Jason’s Friends Foundation has helped numerous families with children suffering from pediatric cancer. They continue their mission of helping families offset the burden of their bills and expenses by raising money throughout the year. To learn more about these events, please visit the Event section of our website.
If you know someone who is battling Pediatric cancer, or for more information, please call 732-396-0606. Be assured, help is on the way.