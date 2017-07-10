NJ. Jasons Friends Car Show & Motorcycle Run

Event Date(s):

Sep 24, 2017

Website: Jasons Friends Motorcycle Run & Car Show

Help Us, Help Kids, Fight Cancer. Come Out for the 7th Annual Car Show & Motorcycle Run in Oakridge Park in Clark, NJ. 100% of the Proceeds Benefit Jason’s Friends Foundation. Free Admission to the Public – Donations are Welcomed. Gates Open 9am – 4pm.

Car Show is Open to All Makes & Models New & Old Cars Welcome, No Classes. $15 per Car for Pre-Registration – $20 per Car Day of the Event, Trophies Awarded 2:30 pm.

Motorcycle Run – Enjoy a 50 Mile Scenic Run Through the Mountains of New Jersey, $15 per Bike for Pre-Registration $10 per Passenger, $20 per Bike Day of the Event $10 per Passenger, Motorcycle Ride Leaves 11:15 Sharp.

Enjoy Classic Sounds Played by DJ Hot Rod Mike. Visit Our Vendors & Tricky Tray Table for Special Products & Offers.

Sponsorships are Available for this Event, to Learn More, or Become a Sponsor Contact 732.396.0606.

Visit the Jasons Friends Foundation Website for More Details. Help Us, Help Kids, Fight Cancer – Spread the Good Word to Your Friends.