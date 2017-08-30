NJ. Lead East

Event Date(s):
Aug 30, 2017 - Sep 3, 2017

Location
Parsippany Hilton

Don’t Miss the 35th Anniversary at the World’s Biggest 50’s Party, Lead East, a 1950’s Nostalgia Vacation Getaway Weekend in Parsippany, New Jersey. Loads of Oldies Bands & Doo Wop Groups along with 1,400 Plus Vintage Cars. Lead Wast is a 5 Day Oldies Music & Old Car Festival Weekend Unlike Any Event Held Anywhere on this Planet.

  1. StillRunnin
    StillRunninSep 22, 2016 at 10:44 pm #

    Still Runnin, a Real Life Hot Rod Magazine Attend this 50’s Party Weekend Each & Every Year. It is the Best of the Best of Car Show Events. Everyone Who Loves the 50’s Should Put this Event on Their Bucket List! If You Attend Once, You’ll Find That You’ll be Hooked & Will Attend Again & Again! See You Labor Day Weekend at the Biggest 50’s Party on the East Coast.

