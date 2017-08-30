NJ. Lead East

Event Date(s):

Aug 30, 2017 - Sep 3, 2017

Location

Parsippany Hilton

Website: Lead East

Don’t Miss the 35th Anniversary at the World’s Biggest 50’s Party, Lead East, a 1950’s Nostalgia Vacation Getaway Weekend in Parsippany, New Jersey. Loads of Oldies Bands & Doo Wop Groups along with 1,400 Plus Vintage Cars. Lead Wast is a 5 Day Oldies Music & Old Car Festival Weekend Unlike Any Event Held Anywhere on this Planet.

Visit the Lead East Website for More Details TBA.