Event Date(s):

Jul 21, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017

Location

Sioux Empire Fairgrounds

Website:

Car & Bike Show, Car Auction, Biker Games, Bands, Vendors, Military & War Memorabilia Displays. Camping Available Fri. & Sat. Night. Proceeds will Benefit Various Veterans Programs. Head Out to Sioux Empire Fairgrounds July 21st thru the 23rd, 2017. Event is Hosted by Leathernecks MC.