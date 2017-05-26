TN. Slamming & Jamming

Event Date(s):
May 26, 2017 - May 27, 2017
Location
Sevier County Fairgrounds
Website: Slammin and Jammin
New Location! Held at the Sevier County Fairgrounds in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Customs, Lead Sleds, Street Machines, Classics, Rat Rods, Bikes, Cruisers, Trucks, Mini Trucks, Euro Cars All Welcome, 8am-5pm, Awards & Giveaways Saturday at 5pm. Special Awards, Burnout Contest, Bikini Contest & More! Vendors Welcome. Vehicle Registration $30 includes 2 Guests. For More Info Call Charlie Cobble, President at 423.623.4644 or 423.623.1871.
Due to Scheduling Conflicts of the Previous Location the Show has been Moved to the Sevier County Fairgrounds . Spread the Good Word & Mark the 2017 Date.