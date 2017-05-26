TN. Slamming & Jamming

Event Date(s):

May 26, 2017 - May 27, 2017

Location

Sevier County Fairgrounds

Website: Slammin and Jammin

New Location! Held at the Sevier County Fairgrounds in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Hot Rods, Muscle Cars, Customs, Lead Sleds, Street Machines, Classics, Rat Rods, Bikes, Cruisers, Trucks, Mini Trucks, Euro Cars All Welcome, 8am-5pm, Awards & Giveaways Saturday at 5pm. Special Awards, Burnout Contest, Bikini Contest & More! Vendors Welcome. Vehicle Registration $30 includes 2 Guests. For More Info Call Charlie Cobble, President at 423.623.4644 or 423.623.1871.